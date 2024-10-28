Vikingo Says He Will Recover From Recent Injury, Thanks Laredo Kid

As previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo was injured at last night’s TNA Impact tapings after hurting his leg on a dive. In a post on Instagram Stories (via Fightful), Vikingo commented on the injury and thanked Laredo Kid for staying by his side.

He wrote: “Thanks to my brother, Laredo Kid, for accompanying me and keeping an eye on me! I chose this sport, I am happy for the good and the bad. I will recover and come back stronger than ever. Thanks to everyone who sent me a message!”