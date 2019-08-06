– Ring of Honor announced the main event for their upcoming television taping in Nashville.

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES, LIFEBLOOD MEET IN SHOWDOWN FOR ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TITLES IN NASHVILLE

Feuding factions will collide when ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King) defend their titles against LifeBlood (Bandido, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams) at Honor For All in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass., a couple weeks ago but had to be postponed due to King suffering an ankle injury the night before in an eight-man tag match against LifeBlood and PJ Black at Manhattan Mayhem.

The last time Villain Enterprises and LifeBlood met in a six-man tag match it was in a Street Fight and the title was not at stake. LifeBlood came out on top in that brutal battle, which aired on a recent episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Villain Enterprises had made things personal with LifeBlood at the Best in the World pay-per-view in June. After successfully defending their titles against Haskins, Williams and PJ Black, Villain Enterprises revealed their fourth member. It was Flip Gordon, who moments earlier had seemingly accepted Haskins and Williams’ invitation to join LifeBlood.

The double-crossing Gordon attacked Haskins and Williams with a kendo stick, and Gordon, Scurll, PCO and King proceeded to deliver a four-on-two beatdown. The exclamation point on the assault saw Gordon hit a 450 Splash to put Williams through a table outside the ring.