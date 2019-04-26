Vin Diesel Hints At John Cena Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise has already snatched up one wrestler-turned-actor and now it could grab another. Vin Diesel recently posted a video to Instagram in which he hinted that John Cena could be the next big name to join the series, which currently has The Rock among its stars. Cena is no stranger to blockbusters himself, having recently appeared in Bumblebee.

Diesel said: ““Guys, as you know I’m always thinking fast and thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic. I know this sounds crazy, but every blue moon I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth, and today someone came by the Toretto gym that speaks to what Pablo would’ve brought me.”

He then pans over to reveal Cena. “Pablo,” by the way, is the name that Diesel gave to Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013 after a car accident.

Maybe Diesel can next get Cena in the MCU.