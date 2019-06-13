Why Vince & Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn Weren’t At WWE TV This Week, Who Was In Charge

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn were not at the WWE TV tapings in California this week.

As for why, there were various reasons. Stephanie does not make regular appearances at WWE TV tapings anymore. She only shows up when she’s needed, and she hasn’t been lately.

Triple H decided to go to Florida for NXT to help get things ready, as they are currently in the middle of two days of taping TV with four hours each day (you can see spoilers from last night here). The NXT tapings will take care of episodes of the show from June 19 to August 8, leading to NXT Takeover: Toronto and Summerslam weekend.

Vince had corporate matters to attend to, and Kevin Dunn doesn’t go to WWE TV when Vince isn’t there.

As for who was in charge when those four weren’t there, Meltzer said that Ed Koskey was “kind of in control” and “running around like crazy.”