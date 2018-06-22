Vince & Linda McMahon’s Income Over The Last Year Revealed

– Forbes Magazine has new details on Vince and Linda McMahon’s income over the last year. The couple made over $100 million in that time period, which was the first year of Linda’s tenure as head of the Small Business Association.

The 2017 earnings are as follows:

* Vince earned at least $100 million from dividends, interest on investments, and the sale of stocks and bonds, which includes $73 million (after capital gains taxes) from selling 4.3% of his WWE stake. It also includes $14 million from stock sales from the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Charles Schwab.

* The two earned an estimated $12 million after taxes in investment income from WWE dividends, plus least $2 million from a investments in stocks including Comcast and Microsoft.

* Linda earned between $100,001 and $1,000,000 in interest on a $5 million to $25 million personal loan made to a member of her family.

* Vince earned a $3.1 million WWE salary for 2017.

The site estimates that Vince with around $2.8 billion, with Linda worth around $37 million.