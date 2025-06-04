Vince McMahon Sells $250 Million Worth Of TKO Stock to WME

Vince McMahon has sold about $250 million in TKO stock to WME Group. Variety reports that the former WWE Chairman entered into an agreement on June 3rd to sell 1.579 million shares of TKO’s Class A common stock to WME Group — previously known as Endeavor Group Holdings and the majority shareholder in TKO.

The transaction closed today and means that WME Group now owns 61.7% of TKO stock. McMahon has sold more than $2 billion of TKO stock to date. He had 8 million TKO shares (a 9.8% economic stake on TKO and 4.1% voting power) as of April 15th, 2025.

As reported, McMahon launched a new company 14TH & I at the end of May, described as “a private investment firm focused on the sports, media, & entertainment sectors”