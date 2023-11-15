wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Sells 8.4 Million Shares Of TKO Stock
Vince McMahon’s intended sale of 8.4 million shares of TKO Holdings stock is complete. As reported, TKO announced last week that McMahon was looking to sell the shares of TKO class A common stock. A new SEC filing made yesterday noted that the shares were sold at $76.41 per share for a net sale price of $641.844 million.
McMahon still owns 20,435,207 shares, which Fightful notes is about 12% of the company.
The filing notes:
Explanation of Responses:
(1) Pursuant to an underwriting agreement, dated November 9, 2023, among the Issuer, the underwriters listed on Schedule II thereto and the Reporting Person, the Reporting Person sold 8,400,000 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock in an underwritten secondary public offering, which closed on November 14, 2023. The shares were sold at a public offering price of $79.80 per share, and the Reporting Person paid an underwriting discount and commission of $3.39 per share, resulting in a net price of $76.41 per share.
(2) Includes 83,102 restricted stock units (“TKO RSUs”). Each TKO RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer’s Class A common stock.
(3) Excludes 100 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock owned individually by the Reporting Person’s wife, Linda McMahon. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.
