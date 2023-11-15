Vince McMahon Sells 8.4 Million Shares Of TKO Stock

Vince McMahon’s intended sale of 8.4 million shares of TKO Holdings stock is complete. As reported, TKO announced last week that McMahon was looking to sell the shares of TKO class A common stock. A new SEC filing made yesterday noted that the shares were sold at $76.41 per share for a net sale price of $641.844 million.

McMahon still owns 20,435,207 shares, which Fightful notes is about 12% of the company.

The filing notes: