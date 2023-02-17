Vince McMahon Reportedly Seeking $9 Billion Price For WWE

A recent Bloomberg article states that Vince McMahon has a targeted price point of $9 billion to potential purchasers of WWE, according to sources close to the self-reinstated executive chair of the company. WWE’s stock has been on the rise this year — up by roughly 30% due to speculation about the sale of the company, according to Bloomberg. Still, a price tag of $9 billion is 37% higher than WWE’s market value of $6.5 billion as of Thursday.

The primary name on the list of the potential buyers is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entity that also owns UFC. Endeavor would likely require 3rd-party assistance to make a McMahon-level purchase based on the size of their acquisition capital. Of course, Middle East investors are also on the playing field for a WWE purchase, and Saudi Arabia has made notable entertainment media investments recently. CEO Nick Khan recently stated that no arrangement has yet been concluded with potential Saudi buyers, however.

Also of interest is the possibility that companies who are re-negotiating their streaming or TV deals with WWE could take this chance to simply buy the promotion outright. The could place companies like Fox and Comcast on the table as candidates for purchase. Whether McMahon’s hoped-for selling price of $9 billion would actually be met is up in the air, however; Bloomberg states that, “A valuation of $9 billion amounts to about seven times the company’s $1.29 billion in sales last year, and 23 times its adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, both at the high end for the entertainment industry.”