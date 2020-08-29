wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Gives Adam Pearce a Task on Smackdown, Pearce Visits Firefly Fun House, Braun Strowman Destroys Drew Gulak

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon appeared on this week’s Smackdown, tasking Adam Pearce to get all three signatures on the Universal Championship match contract for Payback. You can see the video below:

– Pearce had to visit the Firefly Fun House to get Bray Wyatt’s signature, as you can see below:

– Pearce then got Strowman’s signature after the Monster Among Men destroyed Drew Gulak in the ring on the show:

