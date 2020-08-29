wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Gives Adam Pearce a Task on Smackdown, Pearce Visits Firefly Fun House, Braun Strowman Destroys Drew Gulak
August 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon appeared on this week’s Smackdown, tasking Adam Pearce to get all three signatures on the Universal Championship match contract for Payback. You can see the video below:
– Pearce had to visit the Firefly Fun House to get Bray Wyatt’s signature, as you can see below:
– Pearce then got Strowman’s signature after the Monster Among Men destroyed Drew Gulak in the ring on the show:
✅ @WWEBrayWyatt
✅ @BraunStrowman
Pending: @WWERomanReigns #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5a6AiPhY5Y
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 29, 2020
