Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins Congratulate Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns on WWE 2K20 Cover
– Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins offered some congratulations to Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns for getting the cover of WWE 2K20. Reigns and Lynch were revealed as the cover stars on Monday when the game’s trailer, which they both appear in, was unveiled.
The two posted:
The two most deserving humans I know. Leaders of the industry and pushing our business forward. #WWE2K20 https://t.co/0ylVdWxuQf
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 7, 2019
Congratulations to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERomanReigns on forming the ultimate @WWEgames Mixed Tag Team on the cover of #WWE2K20! https://t.co/lbNFlnkA6w
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 7, 2019
