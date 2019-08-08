wrestling / News

Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins Congratulate Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns on WWE 2K20 Cover

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 2K20

– Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins offered some congratulations to Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns for getting the cover of WWE 2K20. Reigns and Lynch were revealed as the cover stars on Monday when the game’s trailer, which they both appear in, was unveiled.

The two posted:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Vince McMahon, WWE 2K20, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading