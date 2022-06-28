wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Makes Another Appearance on Raw, Introduces John Cena
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
Vince McMahon was on Raw for the second week in a row, showing up on tonight’s show. Monday night’s episode saw McMahon appear in order to introduce John Cena for his 20 Year Celebration segment.
McMahon has appeared twice now on Raw and once on Smackdown since he stepped down in the wake of an investigation by the WWE Board into the $3 million payment and NDA that he allegedly made to a former WWE employee who had a relationship with him.
Mr. McMahon is here for the return of @JohnCena UP NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/rxfpn9fZGR
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
