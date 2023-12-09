wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Makes Rare Appearance At WWE Holiday Party
Vince McMahon made a rare appearance at WWE Headquarters this week for the company’s annual holiday party, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that McMahon made an appearance at the holiday event on Wednesday, something he has not regularly done in the past. The report notes that several who were at the party, which was exclusively for employees, said McMahon was talking with lots of the company’s employees and was “approachable” and “friendly.”
It was noted that McMahon has not been at the new WWE HQ much since Endeavor’s acquisition of the company, which as
More Trending Stories
- More Details On AEW Release of VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan
- New Study Looks at Income, Education Level & Ethnicity of Wrestling Fans
- Jeff Jarrett Never Had Illusions That Brock Lesnar Would Do Anything With TNA
- Randy Orton Takes the Credit for the Timing of His RKO on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31