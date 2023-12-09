Vince McMahon Reportedly Makes Rare Appearance At WWE Holiday Party

Vince McMahon made a rare appearance at WWE Headquarters this week for the company’s annual holiday party, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that McMahon made an appearance at the holiday event on Wednesday, something he has not regularly done in the past. The report notes that several who were at the party, which was exclusively for employees, said McMahon was talking with lots of the company’s employees and was “approachable” and “friendly.”

It was noted that McMahon has not been at the new WWE HQ much since Endeavor’s acquisition of the company, which as previously reported led to his role being heavily reduced. There were no WWE talents at the party, which is a change from previous years where there would be four to six members of the roster there to meet and greet employees.