Vince McMahon Appears in Raw Opening Segment, Establishes ‘Wild Card’ Brand-Crossing Rule, Daniel Bryan Returns (Video, Pics)

– Looks like the Superstar Shakeup wasn’t enough, as Vince McMahon appeared in the opening segment of Raw and added a new “Wild Card” rule for the brands. McMahon opened the show by coming down to the ring, only to be interrupted in succession by Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. Bryan and Kingston appeared under the premise that they followed Reigns’ lead in appearing on the show.

Reigns said that he was going to appear whenever and where he wanted to, which led McMahon to announce the new rule which allows three members of each brand to appear on their opposite brand when needed. This, of course, allows WWE some flexibility in utilizing their top talent across brands, a move that WWE hopes to combat a drop in ratings since WrestleMania.

The segment also saw two WrestleMania rematches set as Kofi Kingston is defending the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan on Raw, while Drew McIntyre (who also came out) will face Roman Reigns.

