Vince McMahon Appears in New Day Video From Smackdown, Gives Them His Stamp of Approval
November 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released an online exclusive video from last night’s Smackdown where The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) celebrate the five-year anniversary of the stable. And then in the video, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon makes a cameo, which you can see below.
While Cathy Kelley was interviewing New Day after their win over Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Vince McMahon appeared and checked out their tag titles and gear and said, “Very becoming,” before walking off. Kofi Kingston then got excited about receiving “the stamp of approval” from Vince McMahon.
