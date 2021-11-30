Vince McMahon Appears on WWE Raw, Mentors Austin Theory

Vince McMahon was back on WWE Raw tonight, as he sat down with Austin Theory to mentor him a bit. McMahon made his second appearance on Raw in a row, following up on last week’s episode where he got his Cleopatra Egg back after Theory took it for a selfie. Theory managed to get a WWE Championship match against Big E. out of that whole thing.

Theory came into McMahon’s office on tonight’s show and asked how he was doing, which led McMahon into a rant about how he hates when people ask that and how he has irritable bowel syndrome, an ingrown toenail and an earache. He said though that he was impressed with Theory’s effort against Big E. and said tonight Theory would watch Raw in his office to see if there any surprises like Theory had last week, and “if anyone expects the unexpected, and if they do, how they’re going to respond.”

He also laid down the warning that if Theory ever stole from him again, he’d kill Theory.