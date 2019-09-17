wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Back Running WWE SmackDown Tonight

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Vince McMahon WWE

– After missing last night’s WWE Raw, Vince McMahon is back in the saddle for tonight’s SmackDown. PWInsider reports that McMahon is backstage at SmackDown and Michael Hayes and Eric Bischoff will work underneath him.

As previously reported, McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Triple H missed last night’s Raw. Paul Heyman and Michael Mansury were left in charge of the show.

Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

