Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Raw takes place in Hartford, Connecticut tonight, and Vince McMahon is reportedly at the show. PWInsider reports that McMahon is backstage at the show, which is taking place in proximity to WWE Headquarters in Stamford.

This marks the first episode of Raw that McMahon as been at in person since the show immediately after WrestleMania. The site reports that there are a lot of other WWE executives from the office at the taping as well.