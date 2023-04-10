Vince McMahon Biography Debuts On NYT Bestseller List

Post Wrestling reports that the new Vince McMahon biography has debuted at #14 on the New York Times bestseller list. The biography was released last month and was written by Abraham Josephine Riesman.

The book, Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America, was added to the Hardcover Non-Fiction list. That list is currently topped by Outlive by Peter Attia & Bill Gifford and Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond. It also features books by Prince Harry, Michelle Obama, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Bernie Sanders.