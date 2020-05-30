wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Biography Set to be Published in 2022
– Writer and author Abraham Riesman announced this week that he’s working on a new biography on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. You can read his announcement on the title below. Per Riesman, the book will be titled Ringmaster, and it will likely arrive in 2022. Riesman previously wrote True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee. The McMahon biography will be published by Simon and Schuster’s Atria Books imprint.
I come bearing good news: I’m writing another book! This one’s a biography of Vince McMahon, the emperor of professional wrestling. It’s for @simonandschuster’s @atriabooks imprint. Release date TBD, but I’d guess 2022. Many thanks to my amazing agent, @rossharris1, and my tremendous editor, @amardeol. Wish me luck!
