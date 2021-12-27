Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn & More Reportedly Not at Tonight’s Raw

Several of WWE’s lead executives are not at tonight’s episode of Raw including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn. PWInsider reports that McMahon, Prichard, Dunn, Michael Hayes, and Adam Pearce are all not at the show.

John Laurinaitis and Ed Koskey are running tonight’s taping in Detroit.

As noted earlier in the day, several members of the talent roster as well as several producers are not at the show due to the COVID-19 outbreak.