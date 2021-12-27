wrestling / News
Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn & More Reportedly Not at Tonight’s Raw
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
Several of WWE’s lead executives are not at tonight’s episode of Raw including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn. PWInsider reports that McMahon, Prichard, Dunn, Michael Hayes, and Adam Pearce are all not at the show.
John Laurinaitis and Ed Koskey are running tonight’s taping in Detroit.
As noted earlier in the day, several members of the talent roster as well as several producers are not at the show due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
More Trending Stories
- Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passes Away At 32, More Details On Death
- Charlotte Flair Seemingly Confirms She’s Still In A Relationship With Andrade el Idolo
- Jim Ross On WWE Creating Undisputed Title In 2001, Decision For Chris Jericho To Become First Champion
- Jeff Jarrett On Jerry Lawler’s Career As In-Ring Performer, Lawler Being One Of the Most Well-Rounded Stars In Wrestling History