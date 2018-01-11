wrestling / News
Various News: Vince McMahon Calls MLK His Hero, Card For Tonight’s MLW: Zero Hour Event, New Sheamus Video
– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, once again calling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. his hero…
My hero. pic.twitter.com/6tHG15Z7fs
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 11, 2018
– Here is the card for tonight’s MLW: Zero Hour event, which takes place in Orlando, FL at Gilt Nightclub…
* Death Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland
* MVP vs. Low Ki
* Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli
* Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)
* MJF vs. Brody King
* Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins
* Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes
* Mike Parrow vs. Vandal Ortagun
– Here is the latest “SheaMemes” video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel….