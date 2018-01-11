Various News: Vince McMahon Calls MLK His Hero, Card For Tonight’s MLW: Zero Hour Event, New Sheamus Video

– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, once again calling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. his hero…

– Here is the card for tonight’s MLW: Zero Hour event, which takes place in Orlando, FL at Gilt Nightclub…

* Death Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* MVP vs. Low Ki

* Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

* Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)

* MJF vs. Brody King

* Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins

* Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes

* Mike Parrow vs. Vandal Ortagun

– Here is the latest “SheaMemes” video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel….