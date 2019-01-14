Vince McMahon Cancels Braun Strowman’s Royal Rumble Match with Brock Lesnar on Raw

– Braun Strowman’s match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble is off after developments on this week’s episode of Raw. During the opening segment of the show, Strowman had the match canceled by Vince McMahon after the WWE Chairman found out that Strowman had destroyed his limo trying to get at Baron Corbin.

Strowman was chasing Corbin through the backstage area after a back-and-forth promo to kick off the show, and found Corbin hiding in McMahon’s locked limousine. In response, Strowman broke the window and door in order to get to the former GM. McMahon found out and fined Strowman $100,000. When Strowman took issue with that, McMahon added that he was cancelling Strowman’s title shot against Lesnar.