Vince McMahon Claims Oliver Luck Tried to Mislead Judge In New XFL Lawsuit Filing

The lawsuit between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon over Luck’s firing as XFL commissioner continues, with McMahon claiming Luck is trying to mislead the judge. Sportico reports that McMahon’s attorneys filed a 47-page document on Friday that argued Luck was trying to mislead the judge on several key parts of the contract he had with the XFL.

As you may recall, Luck filed a lawsuit against McMahon, claiming the WWE Chairman and former XFL owner wrongfully terminated his contract. McMahon and Alpha Entertainment allege that Luck violated his contract and was insubordinate, which gave McMahon reason to fire him and ended their obligation to pay the rest of his contract.

In the new filing, McMahon’s lawyers argue that XFL policy “prohibited hiring any players with bad reputations due to questionable or problematic backgrounds without McMahon’s approval.” While there could be depate about the terms “bad reputations” and “questionable or problematic backgrounds,” the filing argues that McMahon was the person to make that decision and that Antonio Callaway, who was signed in January of 2020, was determined to be unhirable by the policy due to previous allegations of sexual assault in college (he was later cleared), credit card fraud, and a history of drug problems. The brief also notes that McMahon told Luck in writing that Johnny Manziel’s domestic violence charges disqualified him for the XFL.

The filing goes on to say that Luck “deceived” McMahon by not mentioning Callaway in their conversation of potential free agent wide receivers, and also by not informing McMahon of Callaway’s troubled past. It also argues that Luck inaccurately claimed in a sealed filing in the case that “Callaway was not disqualified under the XFL’s policy by relying on a July 17, 2019 email in which Luck claimed to other employees that McMahon was ‘on board’ with [criteria] for disqualifying players.”

The filing also asks the judge to deny Luck’s legalk tea access to 250 pages of “privileged documents” including emails and more, which Luck’s team believe will help their argument that McMahon and others were okay with signing Callaway.