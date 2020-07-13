wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Commemorates the Start of the Women’s Evolution

July 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe WWE

Vince McMahon commemorated the kickoff of the Women’s Evolution on Monday, posting to Twitter to honor the five-year anniversary. As previously noted, today marks five years since Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks debuted on Raw as the “revolution” in the women’s division kicked off on the main roster.

McMahon posted to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary, posting:

Five years ago today, @BeckyLynchWWE, @SashaBanksWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE debuted on #WWERaw and effectively changed the sports-entertainment landscape forever. #WomensEvolution.”

