Vince McMahon Comments on WWE Earning Sports Business Journal Award

– Vince McMahon is proud of his company for earning a Sports Business Journal Award, as you might expect. The WWE Chairman posted to Twitter to comment on WWE being named SBJ’s “Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles,” as you can see below:

Proud that #WWE was honored by @sbjsbd as the “Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles” for the second year in a row. If you haven’t been to an event, put it on your bucket list. pic.twitter.com/yZylQYL0AW — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 28, 2019