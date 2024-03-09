Vince McMahon Completes Sale For 5.4 Million Shares Of TKO Stock

Vince McMahon has officially sold off a massive portion of his TKO stock for over $400 million. As reported earlier this week, McMahon moved to sell 5.35 million shares of his stock in the company. TKO filed with the SEC to note that the sale is complete.

The stock was valued at $77 per share and posted yesterday, resulting in $411.95 million from the sale. McMahon still owns 15,002,105 shares of TKO stock which is valued at $1.221 billion as of Friday’s closing price.

McMahon resigned from TKO in late January after a lawsuit was filed by Janel Grant accusing him of sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault. TKO President Mark Shapiro said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday that McMahon was “not coming back to the company.”