WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Becky Lynch On Pregnancy, Stock Down

– Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to offer congratulations to Becky Lynch on her new chapter as a mom. McMahon took to Twitter to praise the former Raw Women’s Champion for her accomplishments in the ring and her “exciting new chapter” going forward:

.@BeckyLynchWWE is a world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom. She’s rewritten the book on what it means to be a champion on #WWERaw, and now she’s starting an exciting new chapter. On behalf of the entire #WWE family, congratulations! https://t.co/ELdJEpkEJe — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 13, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.47 on Wednesday, down $1.57 (3.65%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.17% on the day.