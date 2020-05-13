wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Becky Lynch On Pregnancy, Stock Down
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to offer congratulations to Becky Lynch on her new chapter as a mom. McMahon took to Twitter to praise the former Raw Women’s Champion for her accomplishments in the ring and her “exciting new chapter” going forward:
.@BeckyLynchWWE is a world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom. She’s rewritten the book on what it means to be a champion on #WWERaw, and now she’s starting an exciting new chapter. On behalf of the entire #WWE family, congratulations! https://t.co/ELdJEpkEJe
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 13, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $41.47 on Wednesday, down $1.57 (3.65%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.17% on the day.
