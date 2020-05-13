wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Becky Lynch On Pregnancy, Stock Down

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to offer congratulations to Becky Lynch on her new chapter as a mom. McMahon took to Twitter to praise the former Raw Women’s Champion for her accomplishments in the ring and her “exciting new chapter” going forward:

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.47 on Wednesday, down $1.57 (3.65%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.17% on the day.

