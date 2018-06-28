wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Charlotte on ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue, Luke Gallows Misses Tokyo, NXT Highlights
June 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, congratulating Charlotte on appearing in ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue…
The ultimate beauty of body and soul. Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE for being featured in @ESPN Magazine’s Body issue.
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 27, 2018
– Luke Gallows posted the following ahead of arriving in Tokyo for WWE live events this weekend…
Hello honey, it’s me…The bbbbbboooooys have missed you Tokyo. #WWETokyo #Ryogoku
— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) June 28, 2018
– Here are some highlights from the main event of last night’s NXT TV…