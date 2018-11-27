wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Was in Control of Last Night’s Raw & More Backstage Notes From The Show
– In what should be a surprise to no one, Vince McMahon was backstage and oversaw the creative aspects of last night’s WWE Raw.
– The Braun Strowman promo on last night’s WWE Raw was taped last week. Strowman was legitimately in Birmingham, Alabama and either has or will be having surgery on his elbow.
– The Dean Ambrose promo last night was also pre-taped because Ambrose was not in Milwaukee last night.
– Last night was the first time WWE ran The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and were impressed with the facility.
Credit: Pwinsider.com