Vince McMahon Credits Pat Patterson for Laying ‘The Foundation of WWE as We Know It’

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a tribute to late WWE Hall of Famer and his longtime colleague, Pat Patterson, earlier today on Twitter and crediting him for laying the modern foundation of WWE. You can read the message he shared below.

Vince McMahon wrote, “Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you.”

Patterson continued working with WWE for 25 years after his in-ring retirement in 1984. His passing was reported earlier today. He was 79 years old.