Vince McMahon Debates Firing Austin Theory On WWE Raw After Loss to Finn Balor
Austin Theory’s loss to Finn Balor on tonight’s WWE Raw was nearly catastrophic for him, as Vince McMahon debated firing Theory on the show over it. Monday night’s show saw Theory face Balor but come up short. That led to McMahon, who has been mentoring Theory, to take issue with the loss despite Theory attacking Balor after the match.
McMahon wondered whether he should fire Theory, and noted that he does like firing people especially during the holidays. He ultimately decided not to and gave Theory a second chance, with the Raw star getting a rematch against Balor for next week.
Looks like @austintheory1 gets one more chance next Monday on #WWERaw thanks to @VinceMcMahon…
A rematch against @FinnBalor! pic.twitter.com/1VFGvsNA4D
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
"I feel like I'm the luckiest Superstar in the world. I'm the only one who gets to hang out with Mr. McMahon! I think he sees me as the future WWE Champion." – @austintheory1
LUCKY LUCKY HE'S SO LUCKY!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HJqa0s6GYO
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
