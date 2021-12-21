Vince McMahon Debates Firing Austin Theory On WWE Raw After Loss to Finn Balor

Austin Theory’s loss to Finn Balor on tonight’s WWE Raw was nearly catastrophic for him, as Vince McMahon debated firing Theory on the show over it. Monday night’s show saw Theory face Balor but come up short. That led to McMahon, who has been mentoring Theory, to take issue with the loss despite Theory attacking Balor after the match.

McMahon wondered whether he should fire Theory, and noted that he does like firing people especially during the holidays. He ultimately decided not to and gave Theory a second chance, with the Raw star getting a rematch against Balor for next week.