Vince McMahon Denies Rita Chatterton Rape Allegations In Netflix’s New Docuseries

Fightful reports that in the new Mr. McMahon docuseries on Netflix, Vince McMahon denies allegations that he raped Rita Chatterton in 1992. Chatterton, a former WWE referee, accused him over thirty years ago. When the claims resurfaced, McMahon agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with her in January 2023.

He said: “When you’re accused of this and accused of that, and there’s this deluge of things, ‘You’re this, you’re that.’ One of the things was an alleged rape, that never happened. Once you’re accused of rape, you’re a rapist. It was consensual, and actually, had it been a rape, the statute of limitations had run out. It’s all kind of crap like that, that people are digging up and trying to find something on you.”

McMahon is currently under federal investigation for new allegations, this time against former WWE staffer Janel Grant.