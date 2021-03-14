Vince McMahon Reportedly Displeased With Talent Not Taking COVID-19 Precautions

Vince McMahon is reportedly none too pleased with certain staff and talent not taking proper COVID-19 precautions while out and about. Fightful Select reports that the WWE Chairman has been sending several messages “either directly or indirectly” to talent about taking unnecessary risks in regard to the pandemic.

The site notes that there was a particular incident in which either a wrestler or a staff member attended an amusement park without masks several weeks back that angered McMahon, as he had expressed to talent that he wanted them taking more precautions against the virus. McMahon reportedly made an effort to discourage talent from attending Super Bowl parties without masks, and the report notes that there have been staffers who had their responsibilities reduced due to photos of them circulating out in public without masks.

WWE is gearing up to hold WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with fans, and the most recent report suggested that WWE is looking to have as many as 45,000 fans in attendance.