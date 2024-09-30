Vince McMahon Recalls Donahue Appearance in Mr. McMahon: ‘I Enjoy Confrontation’

During Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries, Vince McMahon recalled his 1992 appearance on Donahue where he confronted several allegations against WWE. McMahon appeared on the show along with Murray Hodgson, Billy Graham, Bruno Sammartino, and Barry Orton, all of whom spoke about their issues with McMahon and the company. Dave Meltzer was also on the panel and said in the Netflix docuseries that Vince leaned over to him at one point and said that this was the “longest hour of my life.”

McMahon spoke about the appearance in the series, as did Stephanie McMahon, and you can see their comments below (per Fightful):

Vince on his appearance on Donahue: “I’m one of the few people in the world who enjoys confrontation. If there was a situation like Donahue, I have no problem at all confronting someone, especially if they’re lying… Whether it was a good decision or bad decision, at that time, at this time. I did it.”

Stephanie on the appearance: “Donahue was an opportunity to stand up for himself. I don’t think it went the way he wanted it to.”

The docuseries is currently streaming on Netflix.