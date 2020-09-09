Vince McMahon Drops Off List of 400 Richest Americans in 2020

Vince McMahon has come up short on Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans of the year. Forbes has posted their latest and 39th annual list and noted that McMahon and Kanye West were among those who did not hit the list this year.

This year’s list required a net worth of at least $2.1 billion, which McMahon fell short of with $1.8 billion. The list was as of July 24th and to few peoples’ surprise, the XFL’s closure and COVID-19 were factors in his drop.

The outlet wrote about McMahon: