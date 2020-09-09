wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Drops Off List of 400 Richest Americans in 2020
Vince McMahon has come up short on Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans of the year. Forbes has posted their latest and 39th annual list and noted that McMahon and Kanye West were among those who did not hit the list this year.
This year’s list required a net worth of at least $2.1 billion, which McMahon fell short of with $1.8 billion. The list was as of July 24th and to few peoples’ surprise, the XFL’s closure and COVID-19 were factors in his drop.
The outlet wrote about McMahon:
“The chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fell off the list this year as shares of his media and live events company slid 30% in the first seven months of 2020. In April, WWE announced it had furloughed “a portion” of its workforce and reduced executive and board member salaries, resulting in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million. McMahon spent some $200 million to relaunch an NFL competitor called XFL this year. In March, the coronavirus forced XFL to cancel its 2020 season and, weeks later, the company filed for bankruptcy.”
