Vince McMahon Edited Out Of CM Punk ‘Pipebomb’ Promo During WWE Smackdown Vignette
CM Punk’s “Pipebomb” promo was featured in a hype vignette on WWE Smackdown, but without Vince McMahon mentioned. The vignette aired on Friday’s episode as promotion for Punk’s match with John Cena at King & Queen of the Ring next Saturday. During the video, Punk’s infamous 2011 promo was featured including Punk referencing Cena being so good at “kissing ass.” The original promo said Cena was good as kissing Vince McMahon’s ass, but the edit removed McMahon’s name.
McMahon is of course not part of WWE anymore, having been forced out after he was sued by Janel Grant over allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, and abuse in January of 2024. McMahon exited TKO and WWE the next day, and the lawsuit is still ongoing.
Lo de WWE censurando el nombre de Vince McMahon en la pipebomb de CM Punk que sale en el video package xdddd #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Wbz6RnWQp9
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 21, 2025
