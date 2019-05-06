wrestling / News
Various News: Vince McMahon Excited For XFL TV Deal, Scorpio Sky Comments On Recent Trip To China
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter that he’s excited for the recently announced TV deal for the XFL. He wrote:
We’re excited to reimagine football and partner with @ABCNetwork, @ESPN and @FOXSports. #XFL2020https://t.co/AGynWgqtj6
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 6, 2019
– AEW has posted a new video in which Scorpio Sky comments on taking his first trip to Shanghai, China to visit Oriental Wrestling Entertainment for AEW.
. @scorpiosky comments on his first trip ever to #Shanghai and the athletes of @ORIENTALWRESTL1 #AEW #OWE
subscribe to #AEW's Official Channel – https://t.co/T5f4DG1hFQ pic.twitter.com/ALRgn08bZS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- AIW Owner Recalls EC3 Dressing As Sid Vicious in 2017 to Replace Him After Last-Minute Cancellation
- Bruce Prichard Talks About How Vince McMahon Told Bradshaw That JBL Character Would Be His Last Shot
- Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him After WrestleMania IX
- Vince Russo Details The Reaction Backstage To The Infamous Kliq ‘Curtain Call’ Incident