Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Fashion Choices, How Vince Shaves Multiple Times Per Day

On the latest edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed Vince McMahon’s fashion choices and if Vince cares about fashion, saying Vince cared very much about keeping his face cleanly shaven and keeping his suits immaculate. Highlights are below.

On if Vince McMahon is concerned about his fashion: “He is very concerned about his fashions, his fashions may sometimes be weird, but he is very concerned about his fashions and everybody else’s fashions around him. Friday was the only day that we didn’t have to wear a tie when we went to the office in Stamford. That was casual day where you’d wear everything else you usually wore except a fucking tie. I’ve never been so goddamn miserable in my life.”

On how Vince expected everyone around him to wear a full suit all day: “I always was fucking wearing my t-shirt and my goddamn sweatpants, and I’d have my suit bag and you’d go to the building and get dressed for the show, right? Oh no. I found that out the first fucking week. If you’re with Vince and in Vince’s circle, you’re supposed to wear your goddamn suit to the building. And then you’re supposed to sit there in it all day and if I had to be on camera, I’d have sweated through the goddamn thing by the time I got out on television.”

On how Vince shaved multiple times per day: “He will come to the rental car, if you have a 10 minute drive or a two hour drive, he will be dressed, the knot will be up around the fucking neck of whatever tie he’s wearing, he will not have anything unbuttoned or out of place. He will take his jacket, his suit jacket, and he will carefully fold it inside out and lay it on top of everything in the trunk where it’s completely flat so not only is it flat and can’t get wrinkled, but also, as it’s turned inside out, if anything does spill or any dust gets on it, it will be on the lining that will then be inside so that his outside of his jacket is immaculate. He will then sit in the fucking car and he’ll take his electric razor out of his briefcase and while he is talking on the phone or while he is talking to you or while he is looking at his book with his glasses down on his nose, he will be shaving, for minutes and minutes on end, he will grind that shaver into his face like he is attacking the whiskers, because he doesn’t want to miss one single, and he will do this multiple times per day.”

