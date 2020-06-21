wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Sends Father’s Day Message, Sasha Banks on BT Sport, Natalya Cupcake Recipe

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Crown Jewel Vince McMahon WWE XFL

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to celebrate Father’s Day and praise his children. The WWE Chairman posted the following on Sunday:

– WWE on BT Sport shared a brief clip of Sasha Banks discussing the idea of her and Bayley splitting up as a team:

– Natalya’s latest video reveals her recipe for cupcakes:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Natalya, Sasha Banks, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading