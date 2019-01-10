Quantcast

WWE News: Vince McMahon Featured in Jeopardy! Question, Stock Down

January 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon was featured as a question during a recent episode of Jeopardy!. As you can see below, McMahon was the question for an $800 selection in “Promotions.” The answer was: “This billionaire wrestling promoter has owned what’s now the WWE since 1982.”

– WWE’s stock closed on $78.83 on Thursday, down $0.09 (0.11%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.51%.

