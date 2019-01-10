WWE News: Vince McMahon Featured in Jeopardy! Question, Stock Down

– Vince McMahon was featured as a question during a recent episode of Jeopardy!. As you can see below, McMahon was the question for an $800 selection in “Promotions.” The answer was: “This billionaire wrestling promoter has owned what’s now the WWE since 1982.”

Don't let @VinceMcMahon's Jeopardy! clue distract you from the fact that in 1998, the Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell in a Cell, and he plummeted 16 feet through an announcer's table. #YoureOnJ! pic.twitter.com/VcU5m9Ky4z — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 7, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed on $78.83 on Thursday, down $0.09 (0.11%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.51%.