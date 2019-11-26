Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious Over Seth Rollins Referencing CM Punk During Raw

– According to a new online rumor, Vince McMahon is said to be “furious” over Seth Rollins’ promo on last night’s edition of Raw. During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Vince McMahon was furious over Seth Rollins referencing CM Punk in last night’s promo.

During Raw, Seth Rollins referenced the CM Punk chants from the crowd. He stated, “I tried to get that guy here, I’m sorry. He didn’t wanna show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he’s too afraid to make himself.” Currently, CM Punk is reportedly signed to a deal with FOX Sports to serve as a special correspondent for WWE Backstage.

Meltzer stated that there’s a rule in WWE that talent can’t tease or push matches that they can’t deliver on, and Punk vs. Rollins would apparently be one such matchup. However, Meltzer speculated on the possibility that Rollins and McMahon may have talked this out, and McMahon is working everyone by acting furious over Rollins’ promo.

Recently, Rollins has been outspoken in calling CM Punk out on Twitter and also challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36.