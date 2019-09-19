WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Gerald Brisco a Happy Birthday, Stock Down Today, Superstars Visit Children’s Hospital Patients in Atlanta

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished his friend WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco a happy birthday today. You can check out his tweet below.

Happy birthday to my good friend, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco! pic.twitter.com/fSjqFigAoW — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 19, 2019

– WWE stock dropped today at 0.75 percent. The closing price today was $73.04. The high was $74.08, and the low was $72.04.

– 13WMAZ.com did a story this week on WWE Superstars and Atlanta Falcons team members visiting patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Mandy Rose, Ali, and Sonya Deville met with children.

Kofi Kingston stated on the experience, “This is the best part of my job. This is my favorite part of what we do.” You can check out a video for their visit below.