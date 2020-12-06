Vince McMahon Gives Feedback to Keith Lee in Documentary Clip

– A new clip has surfaced online from WWE 24: Keith Lee showing WWE Chairman Vince McMahon giving feedback to Keith Lee after his Monday Night Raw debut following Summerslam in August. You can view that clip that was shared on Twitter by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin below.

In the clip, McMahon is seen telling Lee, “We’re going to go places, but you gotta make me believe in you.” McMahon later added, “We’ve got a whole global audience here now. It’s a little bit different. Gotta make some changes and be you.” The two shake hands during the chat.

Vince McMahon went on regarding Lee during their chat, “Look what I got here. Look what I got here *gesturing at Keith Lee* ****. I’ve got a hell of an athlete. Hell of a performer. Promo’s good.”

Keith Lee stated on McMahon’s comments, “Taking in Vince’s guidance and being myself. I will remain focused and poised to be both basically with everything that I am.”

The WWE 24: Keith Lee special is now available on the WWE Network.