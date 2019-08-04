Various News: Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed, Jon Moxley and Jay White G1 Climax Night 13 Promos

– Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch revealed on his Facebook page that WWE and Vince McMahon went out of their way to make sure the late WWE Hall of Famer, Harley Race, was taken care of in the weeks before his passing. Murdoch was one of Race’s students at his wrestling academy. You can see what he wrote about how Vince McMahon helped Harley Race below.

I just wanted to put this out there. Harley needed to be transferred from Atlanta to St. Louis. He needed to take a Med flight because he was in rough shape. Medicare wouldn’t help him. A call was made to WWE and 10 mins later it was paid in full. Vince McMahon never blinked an eye. He wanted to make sure Harley was taken care of. Thank you Vince, you gave me 2 more days with Harley.

– As previously reported, Jon Moxley lost to Jay White at today’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 14 event. Ahead of the match at Night 13, White and Chase Owens beat Moxley and Shota “Shooter” Umino in a tag team match. NJPW released a post-match promo video after the match, where Moxley and White discussed their match. You can check out that video below.