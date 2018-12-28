Quantcast

 

WWE News: Vince McMahon has a New Way to Promote John Cena, UpUpDownDown Axe Toss Competition, Original Johnny Cage Backstage At WWE Event

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH John Cena John Cena's WWE Super Show-Down

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon plans to promote John Cena as “the greatest of all-time” going forward.

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is hosting an Axe Toss Competition with Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and Woods himself.


– Several WWE Superstars met the original Johnny Cage, Daniel Pesina, at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Chicago. Pesina also played Sub Zero, Scorpion, Smoke, and Reptile, in the original Mortal Kombat movies.

