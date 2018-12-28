wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon has a New Way to Promote John Cena, UpUpDownDown Axe Toss Competition, Original Johnny Cage Backstage At WWE Event
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon plans to promote John Cena as “the greatest of all-time” going forward.
– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is hosting an Axe Toss Competition with Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and Woods himself.
– Several WWE Superstars met the original Johnny Cage, Daniel Pesina, at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Chicago. Pesina also played Sub Zero, Scorpion, Smoke, and Reptile, in the original Mortal Kombat movies.
Last night, I met @masterdpesina. He is the man who played Johnny Cage, Sub Zero, Scorpion, Reptile, Smoke and Noob Saibot in the ORIGINAL Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat 2. • As a lifelong fan of the @mortalkombat franchise, getting to pick his brain and ask him questions about the creation of the franchise, was beyond awesome. • It culminated with him signing a Johnny Cage pic for me, just like Johnny Cage does in the game for a “Friendship”…this pretty much means that we’re friends! What a surreal experience. 🙌🏾
@zelina_vegawwe thank you! one of the best moments of last night. While fighting she looked directly at me, clenched her free hand while holding her opponent with her other hand & yelled “Finish Her”!! #wwesmackdown #upupdowndown #truecage #truesubzero #truescorpion #reptile #smoke