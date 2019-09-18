wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Hypes NXT Premiere on USA
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon posted a tweet earlier to hype up the upcoming premiere of NXT on the USA Network set for later tonight. You can check out his tweet below.
Vince McMahon wrote, “To quote the man behind the incredible success of #WWENXT, ‘Are you ready?”‘ Tonight, the pride and passion of our NXT Superstars will shine under a new spotlight on @USA_Network.”
To quote the man behind the incredible success of #WWENXT, “Are you ready?” Tonight, the pride and passion of our NXT Superstars will shine under a new spotlight on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/hka3dao0te
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- KM and Pat Buck Reach Out To Big Cass After WrestlePro Incident, Enzo Thanks Fans For Support
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time
- Jim Ross Says Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Have a Spartacus Gimmick in WCW, How Flair Reacted
- Shawn Michaels on What NXT’s USA Debut Means to the Brand, Being in Competition With Raw & Smackdown