wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Hypes NXT Premiere on USA

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel Vince McMahon WWE XFL

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon posted a tweet earlier to hype up the upcoming premiere of NXT on the USA Network set for later tonight. You can check out his tweet below.

Vince McMahon wrote, “To quote the man behind the incredible success of #WWENXT, ‘Are you ready?”‘ Tonight, the pride and passion of our NXT Superstars will shine under a new spotlight on @USA_Network.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, USA Network, Vince McMahon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading