wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Hypes Tonight’s Smackdown, Miz’s Network Pick of the week
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to hype up tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Whereas Raw’s season premiere was “jam-packed,” Smackdown is apparently packed with action:
A new era begins tonight for #SmackDown as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with an action-packed debut on @FOXTV. #WeAreAllSuperstars @WWEonFOX #WWEPremiereWeek pic.twitter.com/heoYkt817Z
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 4, 2019
– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week is online, with Miz picking his and Maryse’s match against Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell 2018:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on WWE Congratulating AEW: ‘They’re Embarrassed’
- CM Punk’s FOX Sports Deal For WWE Backstage Reportedly a ‘Done Deal’
- Billy Corgan Says NWA Won’t Work With Impact, But Available to Do Business With Everyone Else
- Tony Khan Weighs in on AEW’s Mistakes So Far, Talks Cody Chair Shot, Casino Battle Royale