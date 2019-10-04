wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Hypes Tonight’s Smackdown, Miz’s Network Pick of the week

October 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to hype up tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Whereas Raw’s season premiere was “jam-packed,” Smackdown is apparently packed with action:

– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week is online, with Miz picking his and Maryse’s match against Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell 2018:

