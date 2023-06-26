Vince McMahon’s Influence On WWE Creative Expected To Grow Moving Forward

Vince McMahon has been making changes remotely to WWE TV since WrestleMania, and that is reportedly expected to grow in the coming weeks. As has been reported, McMahon has been making changes to shows remotely and he is said to have made significant changes to last week’s Raw and Smackdown. PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Raw will have a lot of “Vince McMahon fingerprints” on it, and that the belief among some backstage is that this is likely to increase as WWE’s acquisition by Endeavor gets closer to happening.

Last week’s Smackdown saw three advertised matches removed, along with other creative changes. McMahon is not in Savannah, Georgia where Raw is being held tonight.