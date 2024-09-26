wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Says Lex Luger Was ‘Nowhere Near’ Hulk Hogan, Had High Expectations For Him
September 26, 2024
During the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon (via Fightful), Vince McMahon spoke about attempting to push Lex Luger following Hulk Hogan’s exit from WWE in 1993. He noted that he had high expectations for Luger but they didn’t pan out.
He said: “We did put the machine, so to speak, behind Lex Luger and thought he was going to be awesome. Lex was okay, but nowhere near Hulk Hogan.“
