UPDATED: More Details on Vince McMahon’s Spinal Surgery

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the surgery that Vince McMahon underwent. Fightful Select has confirmed with WWE sources that McMahon underwent the surgery last week and it kept him from working on last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw. The surgery reportedly took five hours and people close to McMahon said that it was, like for anyone else, a “major, life altering operation.”

When asked if the surgery would affect his work on WWE product going forward, no direct answer was given. It was noted that Triple H was not at Monday’s Raw and that Bruce Prichard ran the show. Triple H is expected to return imminently.

Several people on the roster said they had no idea about the surgery until it was made public.

ORIGINAL: Both Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and TMZ report that Vince McMahon had major spinal surgery earlier this month and is currently recovering. The surgery, which happened on July 17, lasted 4-5 hours and was “intensive.”

According to TMZ, the surgery was a success. There’s no word on what the surgery was for or why he had it, but McMahon has taken some hard wrestling bumps during his time in WWE.